A man believed to be living in a campervan has gone missing and was last seen 11 days ago.

Moses, 43 was reported missing from the Chichester area on January 20. Police believe he is living in a black minibus.

The vehicle was most recently linked to the Hampshire area, Sussex Police said, with Moses also having connections in Brighton. Officers are concerned for his welfare.

A statement said: “Have you seen Moses, 43, who has been reported missing from Chichester? Moses, who was last seen on 20 January, is believed to be living in a black minibus campervan, which has a white roof.

“The van was linked most recently to Hampshire and Moses has links to Brighton. We are concerned for Moses’ welfare and ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Sussex Police.”

As part of the missing persons appeal, police have released two pictures of Moses and one of the vehicle. He is described as having a strong Italian accent, slim, and having circle tattoos on his wrists and other designs on his body.

He has long grey hair, blue eyes, and a moustache. Police added: “If you have seen Moses or know where he is, please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 585 of 29/01.”