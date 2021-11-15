The 48-year-old admitted to indecent assault on a girl and making an indecent photograph of a child.

He had been given community orders by a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court in August.

But Solicitor General Alex Chalk argued the original sentence was unduly lenient, and three appeal judges have imposed a 32-month jail term.

Judges considered evidence at a Court of Appeal hearing in London last month, and handed down a written ruling on Friday.

The court heard the man had indecently assaulted, and photographed, a seven-year-old cousin about 25 years ago.

The victim came forward in 2020 when she was roughly 30 years old.

Lady Justice Kate Thirlwall, who headed the appeal panel, said because the man has cerebral palsy, he would have had ‘little understanding’ of the harm he was causing.

She said the sentencing exercise was difficult, but concluded the original sentence was unduly lenient.

