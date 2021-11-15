Woman, 54, dies after a fatal crash in Hampshire

The collision happened on the A339 at Bentworth in Alton, at around 4.34pm on Saturday.

The woman, who was 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54 year old woman died following a crash on the A339 at Bentworth, Alton, and a man in his 40s was left with serious injuries. Picture: Google Street View

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 40s was also left with serious injuries following the crash.

Hampshire Police have said that a bronze Renault Scenic and a blue VW Golf were involved in the collision.

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage of the crash, is asked to phone 101 and quote the reference number 44210456392.

