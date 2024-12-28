Man in 30s suffers serious injuries after crash near M27

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after a crash near the M27.

Police

Police were called at 7.47pm on Boxing Day to a crash on Botley Road, North Baddesley, involving a silver Honda moped. The rider, a man in his 30s from Southampton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anything else relevant to our investigation. In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with dash cam, doorbell or any other CCTV footage linked to this incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240560461.

Alternatively, you can make a report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/