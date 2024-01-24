Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been placed in temporary accommodation due to the gas escape in Swanmore. SGN were initially told about the incident last Tuesday (January 16) in Church Road. "Corrosion of the old metal gas main" caused the leak and engineers are still trying to fix the problem, spokesperson for the gas distribution company Bradley Barlow said.

Residents have had to be evacuated from their homes following a gas leak in Church Road, Swanmore, Hampshire. SGN said it is too early to say when the repair project will be completed. Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works are being carried out past The Brickmakers pub and up to the junction of Lower Chase. Mr Barlow said: "Multiple repairs have been made to the gas main and we have now made the decision to replace this section of our network with new plastic pipe. Two residents have been evacuated. Due to the location of the gas main in the road, a road closure is in place from the junction of the Brickmakers pub to the junction of Lower Chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means there is no through access along Church Road and a signed diversion route will be in place." Mr Barlow said the pub remains open and is accessible via the south side of Church Road. No timeframe has been given as to when the repairs will be finished. "Local bus routes are affected and we’d advise passengers to contact their service provider for updates on changes to routes and timetables as a result of this road closure," Mr Barlow added.