Comedian and actor Russell Brand charged with rape and other sex offences

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and other sex offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Brand, 50, of Oxfordshire, in connection with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Detectives began investigating in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations, which followed reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

It is alleged that In 1999 a woman was raped in the Bournemouth area, in 2001 a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London, in 2004 a woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London, and between 2004 and 2005, a woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 2 May. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected] .

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line .”