Police have re-arrested a Portsmouth man who was wanted after he failed to appear at court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Bartholomew, 39, was re-arrested following the release of a police appeal on March 27, calling for help from the public to locate him.

The appeal from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said : “Can you help us find 39-year-old Daniel Bartholomew from Portsmouth? He is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Daniel, who is still believed to be in the Portsmouth area, and we are now turning to the public for assistance.”

The police have now confirmed he has been re-arrested.