Police find wanted Portsmouth man after he failed to appear at court

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
Police have re-arrested a Portsmouth man who was wanted after he failed to appear at court.

Daniel Bartholomew, 39, was re-arrested following the release of a police appeal on March 27, calling for help from the public to locate him.

The appeal from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said : “Can you help us find 39-year-old Daniel Bartholomew from Portsmouth? He is wanted for failing to appear at court.

“Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Daniel, who is still believed to be in the Portsmouth area, and we are now turning to the public for assistance.”

The police have now confirmed he has been re-arrested.

