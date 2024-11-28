“Concerning” complaints have been directed at police by Pompey fans for using “excessive force” following last night’s ill-fated game against Millwall at Fratton Park.

Pompey fans wait for the lights to be switched on Fratton Park on Wednesday night | National World

Pompey Supporters Trust said they had received reports of heavy-handed policing - including with batons - after the game was called off due to a power outage. The trust is now urging fans to come forward with complaints before sending these to the club.

The trust posted on X: “We have already received several concerning reports about policing following the cancellation of last night’s game. Fans have reported seeing police using excessive force, including the use of batons.

“If you witnessed anything concerning, please send an account to [email protected]. We will compile these reports and share them with the club, the police and the EFL.”

A strong police presence was out for the game which had seen trouble flare between fans during the Carabao Cup clash in August. A police officer took a blow to the head on that occasion while Southsea man George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road, admitted a charge of threatening behaviour and is due to be sentenced next month.

Police have been approached for comment.