WATCH: Fans singing in the dark at Fratton Park as the lights go off with the match now postponed
A power cut at Fratton Park ahead of Pompey’s clash with Millwall led to the Championship match being delayed just before its kick-off at 7.45pm. This was then followed by the confirmation that the match has now been postponed.
The decision has left many fans disappointed, but ahead of the decision they were in fine voice singing ‘we will play in the dark’ and flashing the lights from their phones while they waited for news.
Watch the video embedded in this video from the Fratton End to see the atmosphere during the wait.
A Portsmouth FC statement confirmed: “Tonight’s match against Millwall has been postponed for safety reasons due (to) circumstances beyond the club’s control.”
Millwall added: “Millwall Football Club regrets to inform supporters that tonight’s match has been postponed due to a power failure in the local area.
“We thank fans for their patience and support this evening. Fans in the away end will be safely escorted to the railway station once the home fans have left Fratton Park.”
Fratton Park is not the only sporting event to be hit with power issues this evening with Gosport Borough FC and postponing its games after an issue with its floodlights.
