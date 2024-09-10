Hedge End pensioner, 79, found following Hampshire police search
A pensioner who went missing earlier this afternoon has been found.
Peter Holloway, 79, of Hedge End, disappeared at roughly 1.30pm on September 10 while trying to make his way home. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal in a bid to find him..
The force has confirmed he has now been located. A short time ago we appealed for information to help find 79-year-old Peter Holloway,” they said. “We're pleased to say he has been found safe.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”