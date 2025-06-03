Crack cocaine and heroin dealer peddling drugs in Waterlooville is spared jail
A crack cocaine and heroin dealer peddling drugs in Waterlooville was spared jail when he appeared in court.
Jaheim Grant, 22, admitted two charges of supplying Class A drugs - crack cocaine and heroin - after he was busted on June 20, 2022. He also admitted a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Grant, of Brighton Road, Lewes, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to a two-year jail term suspended for two years. He must also complete 30 rehabilitation days.
A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs and criminal items used in the enterprise.