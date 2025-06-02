Teenager jailed after getting caught with cocaine and cash at Portsmouth home

A teenager has been locked up after being caught with cocaine and cash at his Portsmouth home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Arselan Syla, 18, was busted by police at his Queen’s Road address on March 30 who found cocaine and cash - landing him an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court.

During the sentence hearing Syla was jailed after being handed a 20-month detention and training order.

He admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine and a charge of possessing criminal property.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs and criminal property.