Teenager jailed after getting caught with cocaine and cash at Portsmouth home
A teenager has been locked up after being caught with cocaine and cash at his Portsmouth home.
Arselan Syla, 18, was busted by police at his Queen’s Road address on March 30 who found cocaine and cash - landing him an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court.
During the sentence hearing Syla was jailed after being handed a 20-month detention and training order.
He admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine and a charge of possessing criminal property.
A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs and criminal property.