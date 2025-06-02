Teenager jailed after getting caught with cocaine and cash at Portsmouth home

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:27 BST

A teenager has been locked up after being caught with cocaine and cash at his Portsmouth home.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Arselan Syla, 18, was busted by police at his Queen’s Road address on March 30 who found cocaine and cash - landing him an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court.

During the sentence hearing Syla was jailed after being handed a 20-month detention and training order.

He admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine and a charge of possessing criminal property.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs and criminal property.

