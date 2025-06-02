Beth Martin: 'Overwhelming' response of 23,000 people across globe praised

The “overwhelming” response from nearly 23,000 people across the world donating more than £250,000 following the tragic death of Portsmouth mum Beth Martin has been praised by the organiser of the fundraiser.

Beth and Luke Martin

Beth, 28, died mysteriously after flying out to Turkey on April 27 with her husband Luke and their two children, aged five and eight.

As reported, Luke’s nightmare began upon arrival when Beth became “delirious” and unwell before she was eventually taken to Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul but died around two days later. The heartbroken dad had to deliver the devastating news to his distraught children before they flew home and he stayed on to bring his wife’s body home.

The horrific turn of events was also compounded when grieving Luke was subjected to false murder claims by poisoning his beloved wife. Meanwhile, he and his mum and mother-in-law - who had flown out - were kept in the dark by hospital and police authorities over Beth’s condition and subsequently her death.

Once the family was belatedly told Beth had died, they were made to carry her body in a bag through the hospital in a raft of claims levelled against Turkish authorities.

The desperate tragedy, first reported by The News on May 21, has led to an outpouring of emotion and support from people across the globe - with a fundraiser to support devastated Luke and his children now having raised over a whopping £262,000 at the time of writing. As it stands, 22, 800 people have donated money to the cause.

Writing after they hit their £250,000 target on May 24 Robert said: “We did it. Once again I would like to pay an amazing tribute to you all for sharing, donating and giving up your time to read, care and spread the love.

“So on behalf of Luke, children, family and friends I’d love to say the biggest of thank you’s to all who have taken the time to give this phenomenal family some love. The response from our local community, our city, our county, our country and in fact all around the globe has been exceptional.

“The funds are going to be spent on many things like day to day living expenses, potential legal costs and the upbringing of the two beautiful children this tragedy has left behind. So for now I’d like to say a massive thank you. We are all so grateful. Each and every one of you is incredible.”

People who donated to the fundraiser have shown their support to Luke. One person said: “This is so tragic. Love to all and hope justice is served for your loved one.”

Another wrote: “I cannot imagine the pain that you are in. So sorry for your heartbreaking loss.”

A third posted: “Thinking of the family so much, especially the children and immediate family. I pray they get answers. I also hope justice is done.”

A fourth added: “Sending love from the US. Never give up.”

As previously reported, the Turkish Ministry of Health revealed Beth died after a “cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure” - but did not say what caused this. Officials also said Beth “did not undergo any surgical procedures” during a preliminary autopsy at the hospital, but would not say whether this was also true after she was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for a second autopsy.

The Health Ministry said: “The patient was recorded in the hospital records as a "forensic case" in line with the statement of Martin's wife that they may have been poisoned by a meal they ate in their country before the trip, and the initial findings.

“A preliminary autopsy [without incision] was performed at the hospital in accordance with the forensic case procedure and his wife's request in this regard.

“The exact cause of Martin's death could not be determined with the current findings in the preliminary autopsy, which was carried out with the participation of the Public Prosecutor and the forensic medicine doctor.

“Beth Martin did not undergo any surgical procedures during her treatment at the hospital, and there was no question of any organs being removed.”

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) told The News on Friday it is investigating: “We are providing support to the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities,” a spokesperson said.

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/24skn-beth-martin