Hampshire's youth offending team has been working to have young offenders put through intervention sessions, rather than spending time in custody.

Now, the number of young people ending up in custody has fallen dramatically, along with a forecast reduction in the number of first-time offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: John Devlin

Head of the youth offending team, Nikki Shave, said: 'We believe that the number of first-time entrants in the criminal justice system will have soon fallen by 50 per cent.

'It's probably the most important part of the work we do. The number of children in custody has fallen from 28 per year a few years ago, to just eight in the past 12 months.