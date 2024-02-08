Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minnie Rae-Dunn and her dad Daniel Kenney.

Minnie passed away aged eight after falling from Pickwick House tower block in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 last year at around 6.30pm. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.

Minnie’s father Daniel Kenney has been speaking to The News following Hampshire police’s decision to release a 43-year-old woman with no further action after she was previously arrested for neglect. The dad revealed he still has questions over her death - and believes it was avoidable. Minnie, who lived with Daniel’s parents in Southsea, was staying away the evening she died.

Daniel said the tragedy happened after Minnie and another girl were “messing about” on the balcony. “There was a sofa on the balcony which Minnie climbed up, and then she fell over the balcony. (The girl) tried to grab Minnie’s hand to stop her falling but was unable to get it. I feel bad for her, she will be traumatised for life,” he said. Minnie was not under Daniel’s care at the time of the incident.

Daniel believes the tragedy could have been avoided but said he appreciated what a "difficult job" the police have had in investigating the circumstances of his daughter's death. He added: “Minnie should not have been out on that balcony in the first place. We have a lot of questions. We think further action should have been taken and Minnie’s death was avoidable.”

Speaking of the heartbreaking moment he was told the news by police who turned up at his address, Daniel said: “Officers knocked at the door and said they had some bad news. I thought it was about my mum or dad, or maybe my brother. Then they said it was Minnie…and that she had fallen off a balcony after an accident and had not made it.”

Daniel was left shocked and in total disbelief before going to hospital where Minnie had been taken - and where he was united in grief with his parents. Five months on from the horrific death of the popular “smiley “girl, Daniel said: “It’s been difficult for me and my parents. We are suffering. Some of the toxic and misinformed things people say online has not helped either. I’d like to make it clear the council is not to blame in any way either.

“My parents did everything for Minnie and decided to take her on and bring her up. They deserve a lot of credit. They did so much for her. They even paid for her funeral.”

Minnie Rae Dunn, who died after falling from a tower block balcony in Portsmouth. Picture released by Hampshire police

Speaking of his daughter, Daniel added: “No one will ever forget Minnie, she was unique.” He said he soon hopes to see a memorial bench in honour of his daughter following a fundraiser.