Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Minnie Rae Dunn, aged eight, passed away after falling from the Pickwick House tower block in Wingfield Street, Buckland. Emergency crews rushed to the scene on August 24, 2023, at around 6.30pm, but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been conducting an investigation to establish the circumstances behind Minnie's death since last year. The force said: "At the current time we do not believe that there was third party involvement in Minnie’s death and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minnie Rae-Dunn died at the age of eight after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Family/Go Fund Me

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary had been investigating the death of Minnie Rae-Dunn since last year. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Minnie Rae-Dunn and her dad Daniel Kenney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following our enquiries a 43-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child, has been released without charge and will face no further action." Minnie's family and Buckland residents were left grief-stricken by what happened. Floral tributes were placed in the popular girl's memory.

The community paid their respects in Somers Road, Southsea, during the Minnie's funeral procession - with the service being held at Portchester Crematorium in October 2023. Poignant readings were given during the service in memory of the schoolgirl. The Spinnaker Tower was lit up pink as a sign of goodwill.

Minnie’s dad Daniel Kenney previously told The News that the community "came together" to support the family and he had "never seen anything like it". "It was a beautiful service," he said. "We couldn’t have asked for anything better and are so grateful to everyone for their help."