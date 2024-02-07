Woman arrested for neglect released with no charge after death of girl who fell from Portsmouth tower block
and live on Freeview channel 276
Minnie Rae Dunn, aged eight, passed away after falling from the Pickwick House tower block in Wingfield Street, Buckland. Emergency crews rushed to the scene on August 24, 2023, at around 6.30pm, but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been conducting an investigation to establish the circumstances behind Minnie's death since last year. The force said: "At the current time we do not believe that there was third party involvement in Minnie’s death and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.
"Following our enquiries a 43-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child, has been released without charge and will face no further action." Minnie's family and Buckland residents were left grief-stricken by what happened. Floral tributes were placed in the popular girl's memory.
The community paid their respects in Somers Road, Southsea, during the Minnie's funeral procession - with the service being held at Portchester Crematorium in October 2023. Poignant readings were given during the service in memory of the schoolgirl. The Spinnaker Tower was lit up pink as a sign of goodwill.
Minnie’s dad Daniel Kenney previously told The News that the community "came together" to support the family and he had "never seen anything like it". "It was a beautiful service," he said. "We couldn’t have asked for anything better and are so grateful to everyone for their help."
Minnie's mum Rebecca said: "My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much. I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”