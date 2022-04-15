Danger driver Tegan Bulley, 29, of St. James Close, Southampton, was arrested on January 15 last year after a police chase that saw officers abandon the pursuit of her BMW over safety concerns.

It comes after officers were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle and were travelling along the A35 from Southampton towards Totton when they were overtaken by Bulley in excess of the speed limit.

She continued to drive at high-speed over the Redbridge flyover and onto Commercial Road, again, in excess of the speed limit before coming to a temporary stop at a dead end on Montgomery Avenue.

The BMW was then seen driving at speeds of up to 70mph in residential roads – travelling on opposite sides of the carriageways, traveling over speed bumps at speed and overtaking other vehicles illegally.

It was later clocked by officers hitting speeds up to 90mph in a 30mph limit.

‘After deciding to abandon the pursuit due to the dangerous nature of the driving, officers opted to conduct an area search in order to locate the vehicle and the driver. They were flagged down by a member of the public who signalled that they’d seen people acting suspiciously in the direction of Water Lane,’ a police spokesman said.

‘A woman and two young children were spotted crossing the road nearby, when the white BMW that had failed to stop for police was located.

‘Local CCTV enquiries confirmed that the woman they saw crossing the road with the two young children, was in fact the driver of the BMW. She was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving.’

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates Court Bulley pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for 15 months while being disqualified from driving for 12 months.

She was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 days with the probation service and pay a fine of £120.

PC Theo McNulty of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘The standard of driving exhibited by Bulley falls far below what is expected of a careful and competent driver.

‘This is aggravated by the fact that she had her two young children, aged five and eight, in the car at the time of the offence with no child seats in the vehicle to restrain them.

‘The undue care shown is beyond belief. She not only put herself and her children at considerable risk, but the officers involved in the pursuit and other roads users at risk too. Thankfully her actions did not result in a road traffic collision as I have no doubt that someone could have been seriously injured, or worse, fatally wounded.