A man from Gosport will serve time in prison following a number of 'horrifying' child sex offences.

Lee Matthews, aged 39, has been handed a 17 and a half year prison sentence after appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, November 22.

Matthews previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences including:

Sexual assault by penetration of a child aged 13 or over

Three counts of sexual assault

Recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent (also known as ‘upskirting’)

Production of an indecent image of a child on June 4, 2022

Making indecent images of children on June 4, 2022

DC David Sloan, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Lee Matthews is a dangerous individual who poses a clear threat to the wider public, particularly children.

“This catalogue of horrifying offences will have a devastating impact on the victim, who despite Matthews’ devious attempts to dissuade her from speaking out was able to bravely report this to police.”

Matthews had also tried to blackmail and bribe the victim into not disclosing the abuse, the court heard.

During the investigation, police officers also seized a mobile phone and a Samsung tablet from Matthews where they uncovered 70 category B images – one of which was a video – and 28 category C indecent images of a child.

Matthews, of Forton Road in Gosport, was given a 17 year and six month extended sentence, made up of 10 and a half years in prison and a 7 year extended licence period.

Further to his prison sentence, he was also handed an indefinite restraining order against the girl, an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and ordered to sign on to the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Passing sentence, His Honour Judge Ashworth remarked how Matthews took advantage of the girl and ‘exploited her trust’, and noted that he had a ‘morbid and sexualised desire’ towards the child.

The judge went on to say that Matthews’ actions would likely result in a mental violation that ‘outstrips and outlasts any physical harm’ caused to the girl.

DC Sloan added: “Because of her courage, Matthews will now spend a lengthy period of time in prison, and will also be subject to an extended period on licence after the Judge determined that he was a particularly dangerous man.

“I hope this case provides confidence to anyone else who is being abused that police are here to support you and ensure those responsible for causing serious harm to children are brought to justice.”

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by child sexual abuse to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

“We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse.”

Alternatively, contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.