Death of 70-year-old woman no longer being treated as a murder

Pia Massey, 70, fell suddenly ill at an Isle of Wight property in Yarmouth High Street on September 22.

Police were called and she was taken to hospital, where she subsequently died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

A police investigation was launched, and the circumstances surrounding her death were thoroughly examined.

As part of enquiries, a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

In an update on the investigation, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘On the basis of all evidence obtained from police enquiries, the death is no longer being treated as suspicious, and the man has been released with no further action.

‘A file will be prepared for the Coroner, and officers will continue to make enquiries to assist the Coroner in determining the circumstances of Pia’s death.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron