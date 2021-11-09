Death of 70-year-old woman no longer being treated as a murder
THE death of a pensioner is no longer being treated as a murder, police have said.
Pia Massey, 70, fell suddenly ill at an Isle of Wight property in Yarmouth High Street on September 22.
Police were called and she was taken to hospital, where she subsequently died.
Read More
A police investigation was launched, and the circumstances surrounding her death were thoroughly examined.
As part of enquiries, a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth man, 20, arrested over dangerous driving as pedestrian, 76, dies after being hit by motorbike
In an update on the investigation, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘On the basis of all evidence obtained from police enquiries, the death is no longer being treated as suspicious, and the man has been released with no further action.
‘A file will be prepared for the Coroner, and officers will continue to make enquiries to assist the Coroner in determining the circumstances of Pia’s death.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.