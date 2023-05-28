Asylum seeker and Deliveroo driver Tesfagabriel Gebrzgabhi ‘all but’ raped the woman who was just able to fight off the 34-year-old in alleway by the Cenotaph on February 1 around 10pm. The sex attacker now faces the prospect of deportation following the ‘despicable’ attempted rape after admitting a single charge for the offence at Portsmouth Crown Court.

READ NOW: Fatal crash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gebrzgabhi, of Belmont Street, had been riding a ‘distinctive neon’ bike with a delivery bag on the back prior to the attack before targeting his prey after she had become separated from friends during a night out in Guildhall Walk.

Tesfagabriel Gebrzgabhi. Pic Hants police

Prosecutor Gary Venturi said: ‘He approached her and took her by the arm and pushed her against a nearby wall and pulled her skirt up. Despite her intoxication she was able to remember saying, “What are you doing? Get off.” The exposed defendant replied, “It’s fine, let me do it.” He then tried to pull down her shorts she was wearing under her mini dress.’

The court heard how a struggle continued between Gebrzgabhi and the quick-thinking victim who had pulled her mobile phone out to try and record the attack. ‘It’s clear he was trying to penetrate her but was unsuccessful as the charge reflects. She was crying and telling him she did not know him,’ Mr Venturi added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic examinations later revealed Gebrzgabhi’s semen was found on two locations of the woman’s clothing – proving his guilt. The defendant was arrested a week after the attack in Guildhall Walk after officers spotted him on his distinctive neon bike.

The victim, who appeared at court to read out her statement, said she now needed counselling. ‘I find it very difficult outside when it’s dark and try not to walk anywhere alone. I ask friends and family to accompany me,’ she said.

She described herself as a previously ‘strong, independent woman’ and now ‘hates having to rely on others’. She added: ‘I love people but I now doubt people. I hate him for that. I hate that he approached me and tried to have sex. I know that if I had let go of my shorts he would have had sex with me.’

Richard Onslow, defending, said Gebrzgabhi committed a ‘despicable’ crime but wanted to offer an ‘abject apology’ and was ‘deeply ashamed’. He said Gebrzgabhi came to the country on a small boat to ‘seek a better life’ before he was sent to Portsmouth where he knew no one and barely spoke any English. He had no previous convictions in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Michael Bowes KC said the woman was ‘all but’ raped before adding: ‘You tried to penetrate her but you were unsuccessful because she pushed back and was wearing shorts.’

The judge concluded the victim had suffered ‘serious psychological harm’ and Gebrzgabhi, who admitted to probation he wanted to rape the woman, was found to be a ‘high risk of harm to women’.

Gebrzgabhi was jailed for six years and four months and was handed an extended licence period of four years, taking the total sentence to 10 years and four months.

SEE ALSO: People in dock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad