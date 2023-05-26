People in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court for their crimes - including defendants who attacked emergency workers
Graham Williams, 56, of York Street, Portsmouth, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work.
The defendant also breached a community order by failing to provide an acceptable reason for absences.
The original offence he was handed a community order was for driving while disqualified.
He was fined £300 and told to pay costs of £60.
Wade Brain, 20, of Elm Grove, Portsmouth, committed a further offence during the operational period of a three month sentence suspended for 12 months.
The suspended sentence was activated by magistrates.
Andrew Notcutt, 47, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, drove a car exceeding the speed limit on the A27 at Hangleton on April 16 last year.
He was fined £1,011 and had four points on his driving licence.
Mark Reilly, 30, of Edwards Close, Portsmouth, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. The original offence he was sentenced for was assaulting an emergency worker.
He was given an eight-week electronic tag to remain at his address from 7pm - 7am.
Mark Male, 37, of Winterslow Drive, Havant, breached a community order after failing to attend appointments.
He was originally sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker on March 2 last year.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.
