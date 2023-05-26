News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

People in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court for their crimes - including defendants who attacked emergency workers

Defendants have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th May 2023, 10:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:13 BST

Graham Williams, 56, of York Street, Portsmouth, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work.

The defendant also breached a community order by failing to provide an acceptable reason for absences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The original offence he was handed a community order was for driving while disqualified.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular

He was fined £300 and told to pay costs of £60.

READ NOW: Update on stabbed man

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wade Brain, 20, of Elm Grove, Portsmouth, committed a further offence during the operational period of a three month sentence suspended for 12 months.

The suspended sentence was activated by magistrates.

Andrew Notcutt, 47, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, drove a car exceeding the speed limit on the A27 at Hangleton on April 16 last year.

He was fined £1,011 and had four points on his driving licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Reilly, 30, of Edwards Close, Portsmouth, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. The original offence he was sentenced for was assaulting an emergency worker.

He was given an eight-week electronic tag to remain at his address from 7pm - 7am.

Mark Male, 37, of Winterslow Drive, Havant, breached a community order after failing to attend appointments.

He was originally sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker on March 2 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

SEE ALSO: Dispersal order in place

SEE ALSO: Road closed after fatal crash

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us