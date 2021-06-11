Michael Blake said he was left ‘shocked’ after his car was ‘written off’ after he moved it down The Smithy where he lives in Denmead while he extends his driveway to create more space.

The vehicle owner has blasted the individual(s) who he claimed broke the law by using a knife to damage his car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A silver BMW was vandalised in The Smithy, Denmead, on June 10

Michael, posting on the Denmead Community group on Facebook, said: ‘I live in The Smithy, I parked my car there, but apparently it was a mild inconvenience to the neighbours so someone has written it off.

‘It’s been keyed the entire length of the car and two tyres slashed to pieces, clearly with a knife. It's good to know someone thinks it’s appropriate to put a knife in their pocket and leave the house with the intent of causing serious damage, just because someone has parked a car in the road they live in. It certainly helps me sleep at night.’

Michael said he moved his car two weeks ago to a position out the way of other road users where cars often park after beginning work on his driveway.

After subsequently checking on his car he noticed a note had been left but was unable to read it after rain had washed away the writing.

A BMW was vandalised in The Smithy, Denmead, on June 10

A further two notes were then left on the car. One stated that ‘dustmen need access’ and the other – posted on the Facebook page by Mr Blake – read: ‘It’s inconvenient and inconsiderate to dump your car here. All neighbours have contacted the police and council.’

A police spokesman said they had only been contacted by Mr Blake.

Michael wrote a note apologising and explaining the situation before attempting to move his car when realising the battery was dead.

Upon starting the car with jump leads, he discovered damage to his car. ‘I jump-started the car and started to move it….then I noticed there was no air in the tyres,’ he wrote.

A BMW was vandalised in The Smith, Denmead, on June 10

‘The tyres have literally been hacked away at with a knife. The keying has been done across multiple panels which would cost a fortune to repair. I can’t drive it without causing further damage, not only is it an absolute write-off but I imagine I’m going to have to pay to remove it?’

Michael, who has called on anyone with CCTV to get in touch, added: ‘All of this because I parked my car in a place where I live, which at worst was a mild inconvenience to the people who park their own cars there?

‘Who would feel safe in their home knowing that their neighbours react this way to a parked car?’

SEE ALSO: Boy arrested after knife attack

The police spokesman said they were called on Thursday evening about the incident. ‘The damage to the vehicle included two slashed tyres and scratched paintwork,’ he said.

‘The incident was believed to have taken place between 9pm and 9.30pm.

‘Anyone with information about this incident can contact us on 101 quoting 44210227552.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron