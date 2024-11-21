Depraved Havant rapist jailed for eight years for disturbing sex attacks

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:54 GMT
A depraved Havant rapist has been jailed for eight years for his disturbing sex attacks.

Neil RetallackNeil Retallack
Neil Retallack | Hants police

Predator Neil Retallack, 48, of Ashley Close, raped a woman and engaged in sexual activity in Waterlooville in 2022.

He denied one count of rape during a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court but was found guilty. Retallack admitted a charge of sexual activity with an adult that involved penetrating the victim with his penis.

The sex offender was jailed for eight years during a sentence hearing and handed a 10-year restraining order against his victim.

Retallack was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

