Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner steps down from role in shock move

The deputy Police and Crime Commissioner has stepped down from his role in a shock move with three years left of his term still to run.

Terry Norton

Terry Norton was appointed as Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones’ deputy in April 2022 after taking over from Luke Stubbs.

Mr Norton was reappointed on July 31 last year to hold the role for another four years. The former teacher and Conservative councillor in Portsmouth was thanked by Ms Jones for his contribution over the last three years.

She said: “I can confirm Terry Norton has stepped down from his role as deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight ahead of next year’s Mayoral election.

“I’m proud of the work Terry and I have achieved together over the last three years. He brought real energy and dedication to the role, particularly in championing the voices of young people and driving early intervention work across our communities.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Terry for his support and friendship. I wish him every success for the future, knowing he has left the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner and our communities stronger than when he arrived."

Speaking on his appointment in 2022, Mr Norton said: “The hard work begins immediately - I'm ready to hit the ground running. It's a huge honour and privilege. I'm Hampshire born and bred and delighted to serve the county. The commissioner and I share the same views and similar work ethic.”

After his reappointment to the role last year he said: “I am very much looking forward to continuing to support the commissioner to deliver the commissioner’s priorities for the public.

"Through appropriate and timely scrutiny and public engagement, I will ensure I assist the Commissioner to deliver a best-in-class police force.

"Moreover, I will continue to advocate the voices of young people in policing and the wider criminal justice system to ensure organisations are set up to serve them now and in the future."