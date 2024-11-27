Locals have been left in “disgust” after two men were caught blatantly stealing three football shirts from a Portsmouth cancer charity shop on CCTV.

The brazen raid on Friends Fighting Cancer in High Street, Cosham, was captured on camera on Saturday November 23. A Pompey shirt was lifted along with a Paris Saint Germain and either a Manchester United or Liverpool top during the incident just before 3pm.

The CCTV clip shows two black men wearing black coats attempting to act normally while looking at shirts. One of the shoplifters - who is wearing a black hat - then stuffs a shirt nonchalantly under his jacket before his mate does the same. Moments later the man in the hat then quickly squeezes a shirt down his trousers.

One of the men caught stealing on CCTV at Friends Fighting Cancer in Portsmouth | Friends Fighting Cancer

Lee Cooke, community engagement manager and trustee at the charity, said they only realised the shirts, costing £100, had been taken when empty coat hangers were later discovered. A check of CCTV then confirmed the thefts. “I think it’s pretty clear what happened. They obviously didn’t see the whooping great CCTV on the wall,” he said.

“The £100 worth of shirts that was taken would have provided half of a grant to a family affected by cancer, which makes the thefts even more callous. We’re a well loved local charity that helps support families going through cancer so it was a bit disappointing.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from people offering to pay for the shirts and donate money. We haven’t contacted the police as we didn’t think they’d be interested.”

A diplomatic social media post from the charity added: “Would these two gentlemen please return our football tops to the FFC Shop as soon as they become aware that they forgot to pay for these items. If you know them please can you give them a friendly nudge in our direction.”

However, locals responding to the post were not so forgiving. One person said: “I'm disgusted by this, I'll drop a couple of shirts off later in the week.”

Another wrote: “Love how you guys worded it. They didn't forget to pay, they stole. Blatantly too.”

A third person posted: “No respect, no conscience, no consequences.”

A fourth reader said: “I can't believe they stole from the FFC shop. It’s a joke.”

A fifth added: “This is actually disgusting stealing from a charity shop. How low can people get.”

