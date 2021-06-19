There will be a ‘significant’ police presence along the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke this weekend.

Hampshire Constabulary have said that officers will be focused on prevention and disruption.

It comes after police received information regarding planned unauthorised horse and trap racing due to take place throughout this weekend.

There will be a 'significant' police presence on the A33 this weekend.

A section 35 order is in place from 12pm on Friday until 12pm on Sunday.

Officers will deal with any offences, and will be capturing evidence to enable them to follow up with any incidents not dealt with at the time.

Chief Superintendent Paul Bartolomeo said: ‘Racing on public road networks is an offence, and will result in us taking enforcement action.

‘These activities can be conducted lawfully elsewhere, such as on private land, and we will not be tolerating the use of Hampshire’s roads for an illegal sporting event.

‘We will deal with offences robustly, and take action wherever we have a power in law to do so.

‘A Section 35 dispersal order has been authorised from 12pm on Friday 18 June until 12pm on Sunday 20 June, and will be in place across the whole of the county.

He continued: ‘This gives officers the power to disperse people under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014; they can also seize any items used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

‘We appreciate the support of our partners in managing this situation, as well as the patience of the communities we serve.’

There is currently no plan to close the road; however, any action taken in this regard will be in response to a dynamic situation on the ground and balanced against the risks to motorists.

If you have any concerns or information on any criminal activity taking place, please contact us on 101 or on 999 if it is an emergency.

