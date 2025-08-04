Hundreds of people have been arrested for drink and drug driving as part of a targeted police operation.

Officers across Hampshire have been cracking down on various motoring incidents as part of Operation Spotlight. Their aim is to make the roads safer and reduce the number of people killed or severely injured on the nation’s highways.

People who committed “fatal four” offences were particularly targeted: drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, speeding, and failing to wear a seatbelt. Chief Inspector Emma Hart, head of Roads Policing for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “If you commit any of these Fatal Four offences, you drastically increase the likelihood of killing or seriously injuring yourself and others. It is selfish, it is criminal, and it will not be tolerated.”

Throughout July, officers from the Roads Police Unit issued detained 184 people for drug driving, and 138 for being intoxicated with alcohol behind the wheel, across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. A total of 201 tickets were issued for speeding, 71 for using mobile phones, and 142 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers targeted motorways and the busiest routes across the county, as well as residential areas that residents raised concerns about at beat surgeries. According to police data, 2,815 people are killed or severely injured due to speeding, 1,899 for drink or drug driving, 651 for not using a seatbelt, and 125 for using a phone while driving.

CI Hart added: “We all have a part to play in making our roads safer. Think about your actions when you're behind the wheel, make good decisions and encourage your friends and family to do the same. The statistics are tragically clear. These Fatal Four offences ruin thousands of lives every year and it is all avoidable if more motorists would start taking responsibility for the safety of all road users.

“Ask any Roads Policing Officer who has attended the scene of a fatal collision and they will tell you - One individual's actions can have a devastating impact in a split second. We want everyone to be safe on our roads, so please think twice and remind others to do the same."