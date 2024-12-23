Driver charged with causing serious injury over a year after horror crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving more than a year after a horror crash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Officers were called to a serious road traffic collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and Alpine A110 on the B3349 in Hound Green, Hook, on Wednesday 2 October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 50s, the driver of the Alpine, suffered serious injuries to his neck, back, knee and foot. The driver of the Corsa was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury to his abdomen.

Officers launched an investigation and made an arrest in Basingstoke on Wednesday 18 December. Mark Bicknell, 41, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 December and was remanded into custody.

Bicknell is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 22 January.