Driver charged with causing serious injury over a year after horror crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to a serious road traffic collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and Alpine A110 on the B3349 in Hound Green, Hook, on Wednesday 2 October 2023.
Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates
A man in his 50s, the driver of the Alpine, suffered serious injuries to his neck, back, knee and foot. The driver of the Corsa was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury to his abdomen.
Officers launched an investigation and made an arrest in Basingstoke on Wednesday 18 December. Mark Bicknell, 41, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 December and was remanded into custody.
Bicknell is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 22 January.