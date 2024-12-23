Man punches screen and storms off after trying to grab cigarettes out of Co-op worker’s hands
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened at around 9.20pm on 20 November when a man entered the Co-op store in Warsash Road, Warsash, before approaching the till to ask for some cigarettes.
The man then put his hand underneath a Perspex screen and made attempts to snatch the cigarettes from the staff member’s hands. When he was unsuccessful, he punched the screen, causing it to shatter, before leaving the store whilst being verbally abusive.
Police said: “As part of our enquiries we are keen to identify and speak with the man pictured. Do you know who he is? Did you see him before or after this incident? Did he enter a vehicle at any stage?
“If you know him, or have any information to assist us, please call police on 101, quoting 44240506823. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org