Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man punched a screen and stormed off after trying to grab cigarettes out of a shop worker’s hands.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal | Hants police

It happened at around 9.20pm on 20 November when a man entered the Co-op store in Warsash Road, Warsash, before approaching the till to ask for some cigarettes.

The man then put his hand underneath a Perspex screen and made attempts to snatch the cigarettes from the staff member’s hands. When he was unsuccessful, he punched the screen, causing it to shatter, before leaving the store whilst being verbally abusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “As part of our enquiries we are keen to identify and speak with the man pictured. Do you know who he is? Did you see him before or after this incident? Did he enter a vehicle at any stage?

“If you know him, or have any information to assist us, please call police on 101, quoting 44240506823. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org