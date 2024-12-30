Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed they have found a missing man from Surrey after launching an appeal last week

Clifford Harris, 58, from Addlestone in Surrey, had not been seen since December 12 but police have confirmed he has now been located. The appeal was widespread as he had links to a number of areas, including Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police posted of Facebook: “Last week we shared an appeal on behalf of our colleagues at Surrey Police to help find missing Clifford Harris. We're pleased to tell you he has now been found. Thank you for sharing the appeal.”