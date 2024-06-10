Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are looking for witnesses after a driver fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth which left one person injured.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in Portsmouth.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision occurred at around 8.10pm on Monday, 3 June on the Southampton Road and involved a grey BMW 1 Series, a red Mini and two stationary vehicles; a Ford Transit and a road sweeper. The driver of the BMW got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. One person suffered a minor injury.

“Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see the collision, the BMW being driven before the incident, or the driver running from the scene? Or do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle which may have caught footage of what happened?”