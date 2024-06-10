Driver flees scene of multi-vehicle Portsmouth crash involving road sweeper - one person injured
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in Portsmouth.
A force spokesperson said: “The collision occurred at around 8.10pm on Monday, 3 June on the Southampton Road and involved a grey BMW 1 Series, a red Mini and two stationary vehicles; a Ford Transit and a road sweeper. The driver of the BMW got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. One person suffered a minor injury.
“Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see the collision, the BMW being driven before the incident, or the driver running from the scene? Or do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle which may have caught footage of what happened?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or submit information online here quoting 44240233075.