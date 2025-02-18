A warning had been issued to Portsmouth drivers not to fall for a parking scam involving a fake QR code being placed on city parking meters.

It comes after members of the city council’s parking team spotted details of a QR code were placed on a parking meter in Burnaby Road designed to trick drivers into paying money to the incorrect company.

The fake code claimed to be from the parking app RingGo which is used in the city, however if you scan the QR code it does not take you through to the correct payment site meaning that not only are drivers being scammed and handing over their money, but they are also not paying to cover their parking either.

Fake QR code was found on a parking meter in Burnaby Road | PCC

A statement from Portsmouth City Council said: “We never use QR codes in Portsmouth, so if you see one, avoid following the link.

“Fake codes wrongly claim to be from RingGo, a popular parking app, and are designed to trick you into entering your payment details. Scanning these codes can allow scammers to steal your money, and don't cover your parking charge.

“Only use the official RingGo app to pay for parking. Download it from the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, or the official RingGo website at www.ringo.co.uk.

“If you've been scammed, contact your bank immediately to stop unauthorised payments. We're in contact with Hampshire Constabulary about these scams, and our Civil Enforcement Officers will monitor parking machines across the city and remove any bogus information.”

Anyone who sees a fake QR code is asked to report it to the National Cyber Security Centre at https://report.ncsc.gov.uk/. To find out more about RingGo visit https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/.../park.../parking/car-parks/.

Motorists can also purchase a parking ticket at one of the ticket machines rather than using the app.

For details about the city’s carparks visit: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/parking-roads-and-travel/parking/car-parks/