Two people have been arrested following drug raids in two villages this morning.

A 57-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from Curdridge were arrested n suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. Two warrants were executed on Thursday, May 15 with properties in Forest Road, Swanmore, and Botley Road, Curdridge, raided by officers at around 8.25am.

The operation involved 60 officers from local policing and investigative team working together to coordinate the arrests and searches.

Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews said: “Like many towns and villages in the UK, we know that drug related activity goes on in our communities and we want to ensure that residents know what we are doing to tackle the issue.

“Drug supply is often linked to a variety of other crimes, such as theft, burglary, and violence, which is why it is important that we take action. “Without the information we receive from the community, we are unable to take on this work and reduce the issue. Your calls enable us to know where we need to put our resources to best serve you.

“If you have any concerns in your local community please contact us on 101 or via our website, or by the anonymous Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

The arrested pair remain in custody at this time.