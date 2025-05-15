Police hunt man in wheelchair after four jackets worth £1,700 stolen from shop

Police are hunting for a man in a wheelchair after four jackets worth £1,700 were stolen from a shop.

Police want to find this man | Hants police

Hampshire police has released two images of a man in a wheelchair with coats on his lap who was wearing a cap and green shirt with the word “thrive” emblazoned across the front.

The theft happened at Cotswold Outdoor, Lower Northam Road, Hedge End, between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Thursday 10 April. Four jackets were stolen worth £1,700.

Police said: “We believe the man in this image, who was using a wheelchair, can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 44250156835.