Between 3.55pm and 4.15pm on Tuesday, November 26 of last year on Cemetery Road, close to the car park, a man approached a 15-year-old girl and inappropriately touched her over her clothing. Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries since this incident was reported, and they have now released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify. He is described as: White, aged between 35 and 45-years-old, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of average build. He is very short, has dark brown hair with a receding hairline and rough skin texture. Do you recognise this description or the man pictured in the e-fit? Do you recall seeing a man matching this description in the local area? If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the man, contact the police on 101 quoting 44240516678. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.