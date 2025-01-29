Three people arrested after teenage boy punched and kicked in Portchester mugging
A 14-year-old boy, who was cycling along Portchester Road, was grabbed and thrown to the floor by a man. The incident happened at approximately 7.25pm on Sunday, January 19 and the teenager was threatened, punched and kicked.
The man then demanded that the boy hand over his clothes, shoes and other personal items. The man cycled off on the boy’s bike, having stolen his clothes, Apple Air Pods and iPhone.
Following a number of enquiries, police have now arrested three people. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.
They all remain in custody at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44250027257.