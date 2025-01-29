Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been arrested after a teenager was punched and kicked during a robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old boy, who was cycling along Portchester Road, was grabbed and thrown to the floor by a man. The incident happened at approximately 7.25pm on Sunday, January 19 and the teenager was threatened, punched and kicked.

The man then demanded that the boy hand over his clothes, shoes and other personal items. The man cycled off on the boy’s bike, having stolen his clothes, Apple Air Pods and iPhone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police

Following a number of enquiries, police have now arrested three people. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

They all remain in custody at this time.