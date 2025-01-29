Two men jailed after assaulting two men in two 'violent' incidents in Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:13 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 16:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been jailed for more than three years each after two assault and robbery incidents.

At around 6pm on Saturday, August 3, a 56 year-old man was threatened and assaulted on Mile End Road by two men. He was not seriously hurt.

Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 34, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address have both been sentenced following assault and robbery incidents in Portsmouth.Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 34, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address have both been sentenced following assault and robbery incidents in Portsmouth.
Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 34, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address have both been sentenced following assault and robbery incidents in Portsmouth. | Hampshire Police

A short time later a 26 year-old cyclist was stopped by the same two men on Mile End Road. He was assaulted and hit over the head with a bottle and his bike was damaged. His passport, £350 in cash, and a watch were stolen from him. He was treated for cuts and bruises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short time later, two men were arrested in the area. Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 34, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address were both subsequently charged with common assault and robbery.

On Monday, January 27 of this year, they both appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where they pleaded guilty to all offences.

They appeared for sentencing at the same court the following day where Conway received three years in prison for robbery and an additional month for common assault.

McCance received three years and four months in prison for robbery and an additional month for common assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officer in the case DC Fullman said: “This kind of serious violence is not tolerated in Portsmouth, or anywhere in Hampshire & on the Isle of Wight. I hope that these custodial sentences provide reassurance to the two men that were assaulted.

“Our message to anyone in the city who carries out these kinds of offences is simple. We will relentlessly pursue you and seek justice for your victims, ultimately leading to you facing a prison sentence”.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice