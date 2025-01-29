Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been jailed for more than three years each after two assault and robbery incidents.

At around 6pm on Saturday, August 3, a 56 year-old man was threatened and assaulted on Mile End Road by two men. He was not seriously hurt.

Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 34, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address have both been sentenced following assault and robbery incidents in Portsmouth. | Hampshire Police

A short time later a 26 year-old cyclist was stopped by the same two men on Mile End Road. He was assaulted and hit over the head with a bottle and his bike was damaged. His passport, £350 in cash, and a watch were stolen from him. He was treated for cuts and bruises.

A short time later, two men were arrested in the area. Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 34, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address were both subsequently charged with common assault and robbery.

They appeared for sentencing at the same court the following day where Conway received three years in prison for robbery and an additional month for common assault.

McCance received three years and four months in prison for robbery and an additional month for common assault.

Officer in the case DC Fullman said: “This kind of serious violence is not tolerated in Portsmouth, or anywhere in Hampshire & on the Isle of Wight. I hope that these custodial sentences provide reassurance to the two men that were assaulted.

“Our message to anyone in the city who carries out these kinds of offences is simple. We will relentlessly pursue you and seek justice for your victims, ultimately leading to you facing a prison sentence”.