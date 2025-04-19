Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly couple who died in a fatal house fire have been named as the police investigation continues.

Stan Rickman, aged 91, and Roma Rickman, aged 88, of Heron Close in Alton, were found dead following a fire at their home on Monday, April 14.

The police were called shortly after the fire service attended the scene at 4am and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Stan and Roma’s family have released the following statement today: “The family would like to thank everyone who has left flowers and kind messages but please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

A 16-year-old boy, from Alton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he has been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we remain keen to hear from anyone who has information which could assist us.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone who could have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area of Heron Close between midnight and 5am on April 14, in particular anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from these times.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation, or if you were in the area at the relevant times mentioned, please report this to the police using the public portal. Click here for more information.