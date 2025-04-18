Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A detective has said ‘this incident is an absolute priority’ as the investigation into the death of an elderly couple following a house fire continues.

Firefighters and police attended but, sadly, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched alongside Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire and establish the circumstances of what took place.

A 16-year-old boy, from Alton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he has been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

Danielle Daltrey, detective superintendent, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident that will undoubtedly cause concern for local residents in Alton.

“We want people to remain reassured that we are investigating this incident as an absolute priority. Officers have been working to follow up every available line of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV, and speaking to anyone who has information that could assist us.

“We have arrested someone as part of this investigation, and our enquiries will continue as we develop the bigger picture around what exactly has occurred.

“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am on 14 April? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?

“If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in contact with us.”

