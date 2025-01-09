Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in crash as police appeal for driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car - with police appealing for a driver to come forward.

Police appeal

Officers are trying to trace the driver of a maroon and silver car who may have witnessed a serious collision in December where a 93-year-old was struck by a car before being rushed to hospital.

Police have been investigating the incident in Fleet Road, Fleet, around 4.30pm on Monday 2 December. The force is now appealing for a driver to come forward.

“At the time, we shared an appeal as the car involved had failed to stop. We have now spoken with the driver of this car as part of our investigation,” a spokesperson said.

“In the moments after the collision, a maroon and silver 4x4 - which was not involved in the incident - stopped at the scene to help the injured man, however the occupants did not leave any details.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we are keen to speak with the occupants of this vehicle, as we believe they may have useful information to assist us.

“They can call 101, quoting the reference 44240525218, or they can provide details for us to contact them by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident/.”