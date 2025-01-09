WATCH: Dramatic scenes captured of suspected Southsea bomb incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s a video from the scene of last night’s suspected bomb incident.

Police in Grove Road North on Wednesday night | Stu Vaizey

A man has now been arrested following the dramatic incident that left residents being evacuated after suspected explosives were found at an address in Grove Road North. Other locals not in immediate danger were told to stay indoors and businesses told to shut.

Nearby roads Elm Grove, Cottage Grove and St Andrew’s Road were also in lockdown as a bomb disposal team dealt with the the unnerving situation.

Now police have revealed a man has been arrested following last night’s events. A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address at Grove Road North in Southsea at 6:50pm on Wednesday (8 January) following the discovery of a number of items of concern in a building including a machete and suspected Class A drugs.

“A temporary evacuation of surrounding residents and businesses was undertaken while specialist officers assessed suspected explosive items located, however it was quickly established that these posed no threat.

“A 19-year-old man from Southsea was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

Watch the video above of the scene.