Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An elderly pedestrian was left seriously injured when she was hit by a suspected drink-driver.

nw

A man from Bursledon was arrested following the incident in Gosport Lane, Lyndhurst, around 4.30pm on Friday when a silver Citroen C3 turned from the High Street and collided with a woman in her 90s. She suffered a serious injury to her pelvis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed down the road for four hours while enquiries were carried out. “We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we completed important work, as we know it had a significant impact on Lyndhurst for much of the evening,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our investigation, a 54-year-old man from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with information which may assist our investigation, in particular anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.”