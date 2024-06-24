Elderly woman left seriously injured after being hit by suspected drink-driver as police lock down road
A man from Bursledon was arrested following the incident in Gosport Lane, Lyndhurst, around 4.30pm on Friday when a silver Citroen C3 turned from the High Street and collided with a woman in her 90s. She suffered a serious injury to her pelvis.
Police closed down the road for four hours while enquiries were carried out. “We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we completed important work, as we know it had a significant impact on Lyndhurst for much of the evening,” a police spokesperson said.
“As part of our investigation, a 54-year-old man from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation.
“We are keen to hear from anyone with information which may assist our investigation, in particular anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.”
Call police on 101, quoting the reference 44240261986, or go to the police website.