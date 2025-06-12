Electric bike stolen in Portsmouth as police turn to the public for help
The bike was taken from an address in Anchorage Road between 4pm and 6pm on Friday, June 6. Police have now released an image of the bike in the hope that someone may have seen it or been offered to buy it.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following the theft of an electric bicycle in Portsmouth. We are issuing an image of the bike, so if anyone has seen this or has been offered to buy it from someone, please contact us.
“If you have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250248232.”
Information can also be supplied on the police website by visiting: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/