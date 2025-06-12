Electric bike stolen in Portsmouth as police turn to the public for help

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing from help from the public after an electric bike was stolen from a property in Portsmouth.

The bike was taken from an address in Anchorage Road between 4pm and 6pm on Friday, June 6. Police have now released an image of the bike in the hope that someone may have seen it or been offered to buy it.

Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from a property in Anchorage Road on June 6.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from a property in Anchorage Road on June 6. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following the theft of an electric bicycle in Portsmouth. We are issuing an image of the bike, so if anyone has seen this or has been offered to buy it from someone, please contact us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250248232.”

Information can also be supplied on the police website by visiting: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Find out about The News’ email series and enjoy the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice