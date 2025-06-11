Man arrested after allegedly performing indecent act in public on himself in Portsmouth
A man was seen performing an indecent act while walking near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street at approximately 7am on Monday, March 17.
Now police have said: “A 34-year-old man from Southsea has now been arrested on suspicion of three offences of outraging public decency as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”
Police had released an e-fit of the man they were looking for on Tuesday, and said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who saw this man. We’d also like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250116404.