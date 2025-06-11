Man arrested after allegedly performing indecent act in public on himself in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after allegedly performing an indecent act on himself in public.

PolicePolice
Police | Police

A man was seen performing an indecent act while walking near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street at approximately 7am on Monday, March 17.

Now police have said: “A 34-year-old man from Southsea has now been arrested on suspicion of three offences of outraging public decency as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police had released an e-fit of the man they were looking for on Tuesday, and said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who saw this man. We’d also like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250116404.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice