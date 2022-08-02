Emsworth murder: Victim who died after being seriously assaulted in Woodmancote is named as Stephen Harrington

THE victim in a murder investigation in Emsworth has been named.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:01 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:09 am

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed him as Stephen Harrington.

Sussex Police launched an investigation after the 47-year-old was found seriously injured on some land in Marlpit Lane, Woodmancote, on July 23.

The victim in the Emsworth murder investigation has been named. Pictured is Marlpit Lane. Picture: Google Street View.

Mr Harrington was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance, just after 11.10am, but died two days later.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Three men have been arrested and charged with murder.

As previously reported in The News, Sussex police said: ‘An investigation was launched, which led to the arrest of Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address.

‘All three have since been charged with murder and remanded in custody.’

All three of them appeared before Crawley Magistrates Court yesterday for a preliminary hearing.

They are due to be at Portsmouth Crown Court tomorrow.