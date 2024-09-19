Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hampshire police officer and federation chairman is set for a misconduct hearing after allegedly touching a woman’s bottom and making demeaning sexual comments.

John Apter | Supplied

John Apter, an ex-Police Federation leader who represented 130,000 rank-and-file officers nationally, will have his case heard nearly three years on from being suspended by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Police Federation in December 2021.

Apter faces three allegations of misconduct which are that in 2019 he made a sexually suggestive, demeaning and/or derogatory comment to a federation staff member. In 2020, Apter is accused of making a sexually suggestive, demeaning and/or derogatory comment to colleagues about a member of the public. In 2021 Apter is alleged to have touched the bottom of a female over her clothing without her consent. He is accused of gross misconduct.

The hearing, which runs from September 24 to October 4, will take place at Hampshire police’s headquarters in Leigh Road, Eastleigh. He is not facing a criminal prosecution over the allegations, as previously confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Mr Apter was formerly the head of Hampshire’s policing federation, after being elected in 2001. He was sworn in as the head of the federation for England and Wales in 2018.

The high-profile officer is also said to have a close relationship with Priti Patel, who described him as a “friend” when she was home secretary. Mr Apter has spoken out against misogyny in the past, particularly against sexist nicknames and derogatory remarks.

As previously reported in The News , he said: “Misogyny is not just a problem for women – it’s a problem for us all. Far too often there is silence when this takes place and through this inaction we are failing each other and wider society.

“When banter crosses the line to become sexist, derogatory or homophobic, that’s when it ceases to be banter.”