Amanda Realey. Pic: Hants police

Nightmare neighbour Amanda Realey, 54, has paid for her relentless suffering to residents between 25 May and 14 September 2023 with an 18-month prison term.

The menace persistently hurled verbal insults at locals in Brading, Isle of Wight, with the abuse so bad one victim moved away to escape. “Realey would routinely shout foul language at neighbours whilst cackling, and on one occasion she pegged notes to a neighbour’s fence which were scrawled with insults and obscene language,” a police spokesperson said.

“The offending continued online when, on 20 June, Realey published a video of a neighbour mowing the lawn to her Facebook page. The Facebook post and the accompanying video contained a barrage of insults directed at the victim.”

Following a number of enquiries, Realey was charged with two counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and one count of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message. She admitted all of the offences and was sentenced at Isle of Wight Crown Court.

PC Caroline Woodgate said: “Realey’s behaviour has been nothing short of horrendous, and the relentless abuse that local residents have suffered has been appalling. No one in the community should be subjected to any kind of abuse, let alone to the levels that Realey lowered herself in order to make the lives of good people a misery.