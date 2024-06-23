Fareham car meet up: Police confiscate car after large gathering of more than 300 vehicles
A large gathering of around 300 vehicles took place in Segensworth last night (June 22) causing disruption and excessive noise for local residents. One driver had his car seized for anti-social driving after drifting.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on social media: “We were called to a large gathering of vehicles in the Segensworth area earlier this evening with around 300 vehicles present displaying anti social driving and excessive noise, causing disruption for local residents. The group dispersed as soon as we arrived and reconvened in Nursling, Southampton.
“We were able to observe drifting by a number of vehicles with a large crowd gathered spectating. This particular vehicle was identified as being one of them and has been seized under Section 59 Police Reform Act, a power which allows us to issue warnings to vehicles being driven anti socially in a careless/ inconsiderate manner but also in some circumstances, seize vehicles without a warning being issued. This was one of those occasions.
“The driver has been reported for driving without due care & attention and will have to pay recovery fees to get the vehicle released.”
The police also advised that it may not be the last punishment from the nights events. They said: “Whilst we know the majority of people attending these meets are simply there for the vehicles, those who choose to drive anti socially and in a careless/ dangerous manner create a risk of injury to others. A few other drivers can expect some paperwork popping through their letterboxes later on this week.”