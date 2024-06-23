Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large gathering of vehicles in Fareham led to officers confiscating a car for dangerous driving with other drivers also facing punishment.

Hampshire police confiscated a car that had been driving dangerously at a car meet up of more than 300 vehicles. | Hampshire Police

A large gathering of around 300 vehicles took place in Segensworth last night (June 22) causing disruption and excessive noise for local residents. One driver had his car seized for anti-social driving after drifting.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on social media: “We were called to a large gathering of vehicles in the Segensworth area earlier this evening with around 300 vehicles present displaying anti social driving and excessive noise, causing disruption for local residents. The group dispersed as soon as we arrived and reconvened in Nursling, Southampton.

“We were able to observe drifting by a number of vehicles with a large crowd gathered spectating. This particular vehicle was identified as being one of them and has been seized under Section 59 Police Reform Act, a power which allows us to issue warnings to vehicles being driven anti socially in a careless/ inconsiderate manner but also in some circumstances, seize vehicles without a warning being issued. This was one of those occasions.

“The driver has been reported for driving without due care & attention and will have to pay recovery fees to get the vehicle released.”