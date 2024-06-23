Fareham 999 Day returned to West Street, Fareham on Saturday, June 22, giving members of the community a chance to meet representatives from the emergency services. It was a day of fun and education with a number of emergency vehicles from different era’s lined up on the street.

As well as the vehicles on display there were CPR lessons, crash simulators, and the chance for children to sit in police cars and fire trucks. Fareham library also joined in with a number of 999 day crafts activities set up for families.

It provided the pubic with opportunity to meet unsung heroes from the Police, Fire Service, South Central Ambulance Service, RNLI, Hampshire Search and Rescue, and the Coastguard. As well as giving them a greater insight into the services that the services provide.

Here are 19 fantastic photos of Fareham 999 Day:

