The force has launched an investigation and a public appeal following reports of the illegal event in Hedge End on Sunday. Around 60 people gathered in the area to witness or participate in the ride-out before officers were deployed to the area.

A police statement said: ‘For the safety of motorists, the general public and those in attendance, we took proactive action to close the Lower Northam Road for a short period of time. During the operation, two officers received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and remained on duty.

Lower Northam Road in Hedge End. Pic Google

‘Officers have been capturing evidence to investigate and deal with any offences not dealt with at the time; including reviewing body-worn video and conducting other localised enquiries. Our enquiries remain ongoing at this time.’

A 50-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker, drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal, failing to stop when directed by an officer and possession of Class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man from Guildford was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle.

They have both been released on conditional bail until July 30 pending further police enquiries.

Detective sergeant Lisa Robins, said: ‘We want to reiterate that anti-social behaviour and criminality will not be tolerated. Events such as these are unauthorised and cause significant disruption for road users and the local community. As such we will take robust action against any anti-social behaviour, including using powers of seizure for vehicles and animals.

‘These events should be properly authorised via the Local Authority and in doing so ensuring the safety of for attendees, members of the public and emergency services, and we will take robust action against any behaviour that threatens this safety. We will review all feedback from members of the community in relation to policing future events.

‘We are imploring anyone with mobile phone footage, dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area at the time, or Ring doorbell footage to please come forward if you have video evidence of any element of the ride-out. Any captured footage could prove fruitful in our investigation and help us to identify any individuals who may have been involved in criminality or committing offences as a result of their actions.

‘We encourage anyone with concerns to report these via 101 or by using our website – quoting crime reference number 44230169507. Always call 999 if a crime is progress or if somebody is in danger.’

